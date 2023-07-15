Less humid today- heat and humidity returns this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the wake of a cold front and storms Friday, the weather this weekend looks relatively quiet.

It will be less humid today with mostly sunny skies and light northerly winds. A few passing showers are possible across western Kansas through midday. Highs will range from the mid 80s to the low 90s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 60s to around 70. Sunday looks dry for most parts of Kansas, however a few showers and storms are possible north of I-70. Late in the day an isolated storm or two is possible across western Kansas. Most of the storms Sunday afternoon should diminish after sunset.

Hotter and more humid weather in the forecast for the start of the week as the temperatures and heat index climb into the uncomfortable and dangerous levels by Monday and Tuesday. The hottest days of the week look to be Tuesday and Wednesday, then another weather system moves into Kansas bringing the promise of more rain and storms along with slightly cooler temperatures to end the work week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and less humid. Wind: N 5-10. High: 90.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: SW 10-15. High: 93.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, isolated storms possible. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 71.

Mon: High: 96 Mostly sunny and hot.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 74 Mostly sunny and hot; breezy.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 75 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 74 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 69 Scattered storms, then mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

