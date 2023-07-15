Mother dies day after 3-year-old son killed in apartment fire, officials say

Fire officials in Arizona say a mother and her child have died after their apartment went up in flames earlier this week. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a mother and her young child have died after their apartment caught fire this week.

KPHO reports that the fire happened at the Cypress Apartments, about 30 minutes away from downtown Phoenix, on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said 37-year-old Ashley Sutter and her 3-year-old son, Maximus, were inside the apartment when the fire started.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a ground-floor unit and immediately upgraded the call for additional crews to respond.

Officials said it was a fast-moving fire that spread quickly to the second and third floors of the building.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found Maximus dead inside the apartment.

Sutter was found in critical condition, suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. She was rushed to the hospital but died on Thursday.

A man who tried to get into the burning apartment before firefighters arrived was also hurt, along with two firefighters who suffered minor burns.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission on Thursday voted unanimously to award a license to the...
Ruffin’s casino proposal unanimously approved for Park City
Bodycam footage shows a pair of Sedgwick County sheriff's deputies save a man from a van...
Bodycam footage shows Sedgwick County deputies rescue man from submerged van
Pedro Hernandez.
Arrest made in deadly weekend stabbing in south central Wichita
File Graphic
One dead after Wallace County crash involving 15+ passenger van
Storms blew through central Kansas tossing and downing carports in the city of Lyons (Rice...
Swift yet severe storms blow through central Kansas, move east

Latest News

Wichita to Washington DC
Wichita announces non-stop flight to Washington, D.C.
East roster of the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl
Kansas Shrine Bowl celebrating 50 years of football, support for hospitalized children
There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.
3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota
1 critically injured in south Wichita shooting