Police: Man shoots, kills attacker after hearing women screaming for help in hotel room

Texas police say a man who was reportedly attacking women in a hotel room was shot and killed. (Source: KWTX)
By Megan Boyd and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas say a man is dead after an overnight shooting at a hotel.

KWTX reports that the shooting occurred at about 3 a.m. Saturday at Hotel Indigo in downtown Waco.

According to police, the situation started when a hotel guest heard women screaming for help from a nearby room.

The unidentified guest located where the screams were coming from and found a man and three women involved in a fight.

Police said the guest ended up shooting and killing the man after he started attacking him.

Emergency crews transported the man to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced deceased.

One of the women involved suffered a minor injury, according to police.

Authorities said their investigation continues with the shooter not currently facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
At least 3 dead after Wallace County crash involving 15+ passenger van
Storms blew through central Kansas tossing and downing carports in the city of Lyons (Rice...
Swift yet severe storms blow through central Kansas, move east
Scene of near-drowning near Derby
Toddler critical after being found in pool near Derby
2 Kansas men sentenced for kidnapping, torture
Wichita to Washington DC
Wichita begins non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. next year

Latest News

Staff at the Fiorito restaurant pose in front of a mural of Lionel Messi to celebrate after the...
Lionel Messi makes it official and signs with Inter Miami, Major League Soccer
FILE - Rev. Jesse Jackson talks with the media at a press conference before the start of his...
The Rev. Jesse Jackson steps down as leader of civil rights group he founded in 1971
People, who are homeless, try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day...
US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track
The passenger in the car, 48-year-old Erin Kelly, of Marshall, Virginia was pronounced dead at...
Passenger dies after car crashes during rally race