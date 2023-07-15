Week of July 17: Job of the day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on employers with on-the-job training opportunities

MONDAY: CNC Machine Operator | Cox Machine Inc. | Wichita | $15 | Qualifications • High school diploma or equivalent • Some experience operating CNC machines • Experience with CAM software | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12595146 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, 401K. Cox Machine Inc. has 13 additional postings on KANSASWORKS. | Cox Machine has 13 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Information Technology Manager | Integra Technologies | Wichita | $75,000 - $95,000 | Qualifications: • A minimum of 4 years of Software Development experience • Development in PL/SQL, Java, and Oracle Application environments • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or a related field preferred | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12583610 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, Disability, 401K. Integra Technologies has 8 additional postings KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Planner | HM Dunn Aerosystems | Wichita | $60,000 - $90,000 | Qualifications: • Minimum of associate’s degree or higher in related discipline required • Minimum of 3 years experience working as a Planner in an aircraft environment may be substituted for education | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12572020 | Benefits include: •Medical, Dental, Life Insurance, PTO, Retirement and Disability. | HM Dunn Aerosystems has 7 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Maintenance Mechanic | Creekstone Farms | Arkansas City | $18 | Qualifications: • Previous manufacturing maintenance experience preferred • High School Diploma or Equivalent • Organizational and time management skills | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12590584 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Paid Time Off, 401K. | Creekstone Farms has 22 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Test Technician | The Bradbury Co., Inc | Moundridge | $24 - $28 | Qualifications: • Valid Driver’s License • Mechanical aptitude and ability to troubleshoot and solve problems • Must be willing to travel 10-20% of the time • Bradbury will train new hires for 6 months on a rotation between mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical assembly | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12598653 |Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, Disability, Tuition Reimbursement, 401K. The Bradbury Co., Inc. has 9 additional postings on KANSASWORKS

