Storm chance tonight and Monday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a few thunderstorms will be possible tonight and into early Monday, then get ready for hotter weather over the next few days.

Isolated thunderstorms will remain possible this evening and into the night. Some of the stronger storms could be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging winds.

A few storms could linger Monday morning along and east of I-135, otherwise thunderstorm chances will end by Monday afternoon. It will be a hot day with highs in the 90s. With higher humidity, heat index values will approach 100 degrees during the afternoon.

More intense heat is expected Tuesday as afternoon highs will make it to near 100 degrees. With the humidity, heat index values will approach 105 degrees. Take precautions as a heat index that high could lead to heat related illness.

The intense heat will not last long as our next chance of storms will arrive late Thursday and into early Friday. Behind the storms, temperatures will return to the 80s Friday and Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Wind: SW/S 5-15. Low: 69

Tomorrow: A slight chance of storms during the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 93

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 75

Tue: High: 101 Mostly sunny, breezy and very hot.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 74 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 73 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 67 Chance of morning storms, then partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 86 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

