Strong winds cause damage to multiple homes in Great Bend

Damage in Great Bend after tornado warned storm moved through the area Sunday night.
Damage in Great Bend after tornado warned storm moved through the area Sunday night.(Dori Wonsetler)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Barton County dispatchers confirm at least two roofs have been severely damaged in Great Bend after a severe weather system moved throughout the area Sunday evening. Dispatch couldn’t confirm the location of the homes.

It did confirm a home on Harrison St. between 18th and 19th streets has significant damage due to strong winds.

If you have pictures or video of damage in your area from the storm, upload it here for 12 News to potentially use on-air or online.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

