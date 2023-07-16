Strong winds cause damage to multiple homes in Great Bend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Barton County dispatchers confirm at least two roofs have been severely damaged in Great Bend after a severe weather system moved throughout the area Sunday evening. Dispatch couldn’t confirm the location of the homes.

It did confirm a home on Harrison St. between 18th and 19th streets has significant damage due to strong winds.

