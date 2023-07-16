Threat increasing for severe weather across Kansas today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Dean Jones says the potential for severe storms across Kansas is increasing and we will likely see a severe thunderstorm Watch and warning later this afternoon into the overnight hours.

A cluster of thunderstorms over Nebraska was moving southeast towards Kansas City earlier this morning and will produce an outflow boundary that will be in the vicinity of the I-70 corridor later today. Late day storms will develop in the vicinity of that boundary and congeal with other storms across western Kansas around sunset. The combination of both clusters will then head south across central and south-central Kansas during the overnight hours.

Storms will have potential to produce golf ball (1.75″ diameter) to potentially as large as tennis ball (2.5″ diameter) size hail between 4pm-sunset. Once the storm systems combine and move southward a damaging wind threat will increase with gusts 70-75 mph possible. At this time, the tornado threat remains relatively low, however isolated spin-ups are always possible. Keep and eye to the sky this evening as the severe weather threat increases.

Highs will reach the low to mid 90s today, with mid to upper 90s possible on Monday. The heat continues to build Tuesday and Wednesday and so will the humidity. The heat index will be near dangerous levels over a good portion of central Kansas by Tuesday. The heat index will range from 100-105 Monday through Wednesday. Storms return Wednesday through Friday, and show promise to bring much needed moisture and some heat relief by Friday and into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, slight chance of evening storms. Wind: SW 10-15; gusty. High: 93

Tonight: Scattered strong to severe storms through midnight, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: SW 10-15. Low: 69

Tomorrow: A few showers in the morning, otherwise turning mostly sunny hot and humid. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 96

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and humid. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. Low: 75

Tue: High: 101 Mostly sunny, breezy and very hot.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 75 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 75 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 69 Chance of morning storms, then mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com