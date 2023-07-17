Get to know the 2023 Wichita Mayoral Candidates

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On August 1, 2023, the race for Wichita mayor will be narrowed down from nine to two candidates. Michael Schwanke sat down with most of the candidates to discuss a number of issues impacting Wichita and to find out why each of them believes they are the right person to represent the city.

