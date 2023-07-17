Get to know the 2023 Wichita Mayoral Candidates

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On August 1, 2023, the race for Wichita mayor will be narrowed down from nine to two candidates. Michael Schwanke sat down with most of the candidates to discuss a number of issues impacting Wichita and to find out why each of them believes they are the right person to represent the city.

Candidates for Wichita Mayor
Jared Cerullo
Bryan Frye
Tom Kane
Celeste Racette
Julie Rose Stroud
Brandon Whipple (incumbent)
Lily Wu

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Severe storms later today and tonight
Threat increasing for severe weather across Kansas today
Damage in Great Bend after tornado warned storm moved through the area Sunday night.
Strong winds cause damage to multiple homes in Great Bend
One person is critically injured after a shooting in the 1800 block of south Exchange St.
1 critical after S. Wichita shooting
File Graphic
At least 3 dead after Wallace County crash involving 15+ passenger van
Two teens were injured Friday night following a road rage incident in Wichita, the Wichita...
2 teens injured in shooting following road rage incident

Latest News

Tree debris litters Great Bend after Sunday night storm
Great Bend residents cleaning up after overnight storms
Miguel Rodela is charged with two counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape and two counts...
2nd lawsuit filed against Ascension Via Christi after man charged, accused of raping patients
Great Bend cleaning up after Sunday's storm