2nd lawsuit filed against Ascension Via Christi after man charged, accused of raping patients

Miguel Rodela is charged with four counts of rape and two counts of battery in connection to...
Miguel Rodela is charged with four counts of rape and two counts of battery in connection to the rape of three patients at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – A second lawsuit has been filed against Ascension Via Christi Hospitals Wichita, Inc., on behalf of a second patient who was allegedly sexually assaulted while hospitalized at St. Francis Hospital on June 15, 2023.

Similar to the first lawsuit also filed by Hutton & Hutton Law Firm, court documents state that Miguel Rodela, who has been charged in the case, entered the hospital just after midnight by following an employee through an entrance. Rodela was seen wearing a T-shirt and basketball shorts.

According to the lawsuit, Rodela is accused of raping a patient on the 8th floor and then going to the second victim’s room on the 7th floor. The lawsuit details the incident of sexual assault. The second victim was an 82-year-old cancer patient at the time of the attack.

Similar to the first lawsuit, the petition states that Rodela’s actions showed a common pattern in the hospital’s lapses.

While in the second patient’s room, Rodela’s actions were interrupted by a nurse technician. The nurse technician notified a nurse. The nurse went to the second victim’s room, only to find Rodela exiting the bathroom across the hall. Rodela pointed to the second patient’s room and told the nurse that she was bleeding. Rodela was later apprehended on the 6th floor, in a third patient’s room.

Rodela is charged with two counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape and two counts of battery. He’s being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

