Great Bend church among buildings damaged in Sunday’s severe storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The First Southern Baptist Church in Great Bend may have been one of the buildings hit the hardest Sunday evening as a severe thunderstorm whipped through town. Portions of the roof were ripped off as high winds blew across Great Bend downing trees and power poles, and leaving thousands in the dark. Hail that measured up to the size of a baseball pelted the area breaking windows out of homes and vehicles. Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

On Monday, city staff said their initial focus is to clear tree debris from city streets. The city said residents who can take their own tree limbs to the city compost site are encouraged to do so. Those who cannot are asked to gather the tree damage and place it at the curb. The city also asks that tree limbs be cut to 6 feet or shorter. Dates and times for the citywide neighborhood pick-up will be released at a later time.

The city said two high-voltage transmission line feeders that supply power to much of town, along with Wheatland Electric’s distribution system, sustained extensive damage in last night’s storm. Sunflower Electric has been working to replace six structures required to restore one feeder. The city said due to the amount of damage caused, it will be difficult to give exact times on when all of the power will be restored.

