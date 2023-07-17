Higher heat and humidity come back to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says here comes the heat and humidity, again. High temperatures in the middle 90s today will feel like 100 degrees and hotter when you factor in the humidity, and it will only get worse through the middle of the week.

Isolated storms are possible this morning, though most will stay dry and the better chances are along and east of I-135.

Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will climb into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. However, the humidity could make it feel like 105-110, or weather alert territory.

Help is on the way as another (rare July) cold front comes to Kansas later in the week. Showers and storms on Thursday night into Friday will be replaced cooler, below normal highs in the upper 80s on Friday afternoon.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated morning storms, then mostly sunny. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 95.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and very hot. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 102.

Wed: Low: 75. High: 98. Partly cloudy and continued hot.

Thu: Low: 73. High: 91. Partly cloudy; overnight storms possible.

Fri: Low: 68. High: 86. Morning storms; clearing and cooler.

Sat: Low: 67. High: 88. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 68. High: 93. Mostly sunny.

