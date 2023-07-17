Man dies from injuries after fight leads to shooting in S. Wichita

One person is critically injured after a shooting in the 1800 block of south Exchange St.
One person is critically injured after a shooting in the 1800 block of south Exchange St.(AP)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said a man wounded in a shooting Sunday, died from his injuries. Police said a fight led to the shooting a little before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of South Exchange Street.

Wichita police identified the man who died from his injuries as Felix Whitfield. In the ongoing investigation, police said detectives are interviewing possible witnesses.

One person is critically injured after a shooting in the 1800 block of south Exchange St.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed the call came out just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

12 News has a crew on the way to gather more details.

