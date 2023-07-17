Out There With 12 Sports: Wichita State rowing embraces leading Arkansas River traditions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just one Wichita business has its storefront open to the banks of the Arkansas River.

It just so happens that it also houses, and is run by, one of the top rowing programs in the region since 1975.

Rowing has made its home on the Arkansas River since the Wichita Rowing Association was founded in 1974. The following year, Wichita State’s rowing program was underway. The program has been successful on a national level including victories over Yale in 1976, a 1981 Dad Vail National Championship, and various other regional and national placings.

“Rowing started in ‘75 with the help of a group of Ya;e alumni who rowed who were all local Wichitans who came back and wanted to see the sport start,” said head coach Calvin Cupp.

It has been a good season so far, but our sight is set on nationals. ACRA - we are preparing for you! pic.twitter.com/r3INUeSenv — Shocker Rowing (@ShockerRowing) April 27, 2023

When the River Vista Complex was built in the late 2010s, so was the boathouse for Wichita State rowing and an adjacent business - Boats & Bikes. Through there, people can rent kayaks, paddleboards and other water activities. It’s all ran by members and coaches from the rowing team, as well.

“While we’re getting all these benefits from our community, the support, sponsorships and access to the river, we wanna make sure we’re also giving back to our community and those citizens.” Cupp said.

Ariel sang "Part of Your World" just so she was able to experience our land equipment. Come check out our bikes, trikkes, and scooters! ✨ pic.twitter.com/BwFiCcT1Ho — Boats and Bikes at River Vista (@BoatsAndBikesRV) July 16, 2023

The team competes in the American College Rowing Association, which holds competitions in men’s, women’s and novice (first-year) categories.

“I basically had no idea rowing was a thing when I first joined,” Maureen Wetta said. “The team dynamic here is just so fun to be around. You come in at 5:45 in the morning with a whole bunch of smiling faces and people ready to work hard that day.”

Many members of the team weren’t aware of rowing until coming to Wichita State and learned about the team through banners or flyers. They hold a two-week trail in the fall to team potential team members the basics and to gauge fitness levels. From there they practice and compete all over the country, even hosting the Plains Regional Regatta.

“We can teach you how to row,” assistant coach Rachel Ruck said. “We can teach you all the skills. What we can’t always teach you is your own personal foundation, that work ethic.”

Cupp added, “People who want to have that student-athlete experience, I’ll teach them how to row. We’re looking for people who want to compete.”

There are a multitude of races for competitors, as well. There are boats for one person, as well as two, four and eight people. There is also competitions for sculling, which is when each rower holds two oars, and shelling, when each rower has one larger oar. Most championship level racing is conducted on clam water on a 1.2 mile course.

“The hardest thing is getting in the boat. It’s not that it’s necessarily difficult - it’s the mental aspect of it,” Andrew Bobbit said.

The team practices first thing in the morning at 5:45 a.m. when conditions are often ideal, making for a peaceful start to the day.

“It’s very relaxing, very peaceful. More me, it’s an escape from all the other stuff I have going on throughout the day,” Bailey Wise said.

