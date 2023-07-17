Regal Warren Old Town theater set to close after 20 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Regal Warren movie theater in Old Town will have its last showing this week, according to employees at the theatre.

The theater is set to close permanently after showings on July 20 as it parent company, Cineworld Group, filed for bankruptcy last month. The theater opened in June 2023.

We confirmed the closing with employees as well as a customer who spoke with us on Sunday. The theater is refunding the customer’s ticket that was purchased for a movie after July 20.

We attempted to speak to the theater’s manager for more information, but the manager declined to comment. Representatives from the parent company were not available for comment.

