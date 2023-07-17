Weather Alert - Dangerous heat on Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Day has been issued for the dangerous heat expected over the southern half of Kansas on Tuesday. Temperatures will soar to around 100, but the humidity is a big factor and will make it feel hotter. Please factor in breaks if working outside and don’t forget the pets and those without air conditioning.

A few evening showers will fade with lows dropping into the 60s and 70s. The hottest weather on Tuesday will be over the southern half of the state with highs near 100. Temperatures farther north will be in the 90s.

Much of the state won’t be quite as hot come Wednesday, but highs will still reach the 90s. Storms on the way Wednesday night will be scattered and most likely across western, central, and northern Kansas.

Much cooler weather arrives later in the week with more rounds of storms Thursday night and early Friday. Highs will cool back to the 80s as early as Thursday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: A stray evening shower, then becoming mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 10-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds, then mostly sunny and hotter. Wind: S/SW 10-25; gusty. High: 100.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S/N 5-15

Wed: High: 95 Partly cloudy; isolated overnight storms.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 73 Becoming mostly sunny. Overnight storms.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 69 AM storms, then mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 69 Sunny.

