Wichita man arrested for sex crimes after seen with teen at Manhattan park

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is behind bars for child sex crimes after he was allegedly seen with a teen in his car in a Manhattan park over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department announced on Monday, July 17, that Matthew Hinton, 36, of Wichita, was arrested on Friday following an alleged child sex crimes incident at City Park.

RCPD said that around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, officials were called to City Park with reports that a man had been seen behaving inappropriately with a 14-year-old girl in his vehicle.

After an investigation, officials said Hinton was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and indecent liberties with a child. As of Monday, he remains behind bars on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms later today and tonight
Threat increasing for severe weather across Kansas today
Damage in Great Bend after tornado warned storm moved through the area Sunday night.
Strong winds cause damage to multiple homes in Great Bend
One person is critically injured after a shooting in the 1800 block of south Exchange St.
1 critical after S. Wichita shooting
File Graphic
At least 3 dead after Wallace County crash involving 15+ passenger van
Two teens were injured Friday night following a road rage incident in Wichita, the Wichita...
2 teens injured in shooting following road rage incident

Latest News

Nine people have filed to run for the office of mayor of Wichita.
Get to know the 2023 Wichita Mayoral Candidates
Tree debris litters Great Bend after Sunday night storm
Great Bend residents cleaning up after overnight storms
Miguel Rodela is charged with two counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape and two counts...
2nd lawsuit filed against Ascension Via Christi after man charged, accused of raping patients
Great Bend cleaning up after Sunday's storm