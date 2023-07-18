Arrest made in Friday road-rage shooting in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say they’ve arrested 18-year-old Xavier Becker of Wichita on several counts stemming from a road-rage shooting in south Wichita on Friday night.

Becker is facing two counts of aggravated battery and single counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal use of a weapon for the shooting that injured two other teens in the 700 block of West Maywood.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a parked car with two injured teenagers inside. A 19-year-old man had been shot in the leg, police said, and a 17-year-old boy had been shot in his upper chest. The shooting followed a road rage incident that happened near I-235 and Meridian, police said.

Both of the teens who were shot suffered critical injuries.

