City Nightz shooting suspect out of jail

On July 13, 2023, Jaylen Thomas was the third person to be charged in a shooting at City Nightz nightclub in Wichita's Old Town entertainment district.
Published: Jul. 18, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another person accused of shooting inside of City Nightz is out of jail. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Jaylen Thomas bonded out of jail on July 15. His bond was set at $500,000.

Just days before his release, Thomas was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits. Thomas was the fourth person to be arrested in connection to the nightclub shooting in Old Town that left 11 people hurt. Nine were shot, and two were trampled.

Two other suspects in the case, John Houze and Ameir King-Ingram, remain in the Sedgwick County jail on a $500,000 bond. Both are charged with aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits, in the case.

The first man arrested in connection to the case was released from jail after the Sedgwick County District Attorney determined he was acting in self-defense.

