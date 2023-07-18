Contractors offer advice to avoid scammers after storms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The day after a powerful severe thunderstorm roared through Great Bend, the community got to work, cleaning up extensive damage left behind.

Strong winds and large hail caused significant damage in Barton County on Sunday night.

With a storm like what hit the Barton County town Sunday, contractors see opportunities. When it comes to receiving offers to repair or replace a roof, for example, how can you tell if the contractor reaching out to you is legitimate? Daryn Keeter with Keeter Roofing and Remodeling in Wichita, offered guidance, advising that cleaning up after a major weather event is not a fast process.

“It may be awhile before the insurance companies actually come, and the insurance companies actually make their scope and the homeowners have the chance to choose materials. It takes time,” Keeter said.

If you’re on the hunt for a contractor, Keeter said it’s important to do your homework.

“Read companies’ Google reviews. They’ll tell you whether they come in and do work and leave, or if they’re a legitimate contractor,” Keeter said.

The Inspection Support Network said there’s an average of 6,124 home improvement scams per year. In Great Bend, Danita and Matt Schartz said they were on alert for possible scammers following the storm that damaged their roof.

“It sounded like World War III hitting our roof. It was loud, really loud,” Matt said.

In taking steps toward getting the damage repaired, they emphasized the importance of properly vetting anyone they considered to do the work.

