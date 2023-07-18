Eureka teen killed in Missouri UTV crash

Kenlee Wallace, 15, died in a UTV crash Sunday, July 16 in Missouri. After moving to Kansas, she was preparing for her sophomore year at Eureka High School.(obituary for Kenlee Wallace)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EUREKA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 15-year-old girl who recently moved to Kansas and was preparing to start her sophomore year at Eureka High School died from her injuries Sunday in a UTV crash on a gravel road southwest of Kirkville, Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Kenlee Wallace was driving a 2017 Polaris Ranger 100 when she lost control on a gravel road. The vehicle overturned, ejecting the Eureka teen. Wallace died at the scene, the highway patrol said.

Wallace’s obituary described her as “an Angel on Earth” who “lit up a room.”

“She cared deeply for each person she met and always saw the good in everyone,” Wallace’s obituary said.

The oldest of three children was a straight A student who enjoyed playing sports. Wallace, less than a month away from her 16th birthday, was looking forward to competing for the Eureka High School volleyball team in the fall. Her obituary described how volleyball was her favorite sport and how she put in extra time to watch videos and research how to improve.

Tuesday, 12 News spoke with Eureka High School volleyball players who were looking forward to Wallace joining the team. Working with Wallace this summer, players described Wallace as being a great teammate and “a bubbly person who loved being there.”

From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at G&W Foods, in Eureka, the Eureka High School volleyball team will host a bake sale in Wallace’s memory. A post announcing plans for the sale said Wallace “was an avid baker who sold cupcakes and donated proceeds to local organizations as a way to give back.” Proceeds from next Tuesday’s bake sale will go to Wallace’s family, the post said.

