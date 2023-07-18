High school football ref shortage likely to continue in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Before the 2022 high school football season began, news of a major referee shortage broke. Now just one month away from the start of the 2023 season, it’s likely going to be the same, if not worse.

”You always have that theory of Friday night football. Well now you’ve got more games on Thursday, a few more games on Saturday that haven’t always been there,” said KSHSAA Assistant Executive Director Mark Lentz.

Not playing under the Friday night lights, that’s the new reality high school football in Kansas has had to face since the referee shortage has gotten worse. The leading cause behind the lack of interest in officiating is nothing new.

“Some of the behavior, and some of the abuse that they take,” said Lentz. “And it’s not just the abuse of the game itself. But because of social media and those type of things.”

With 900 officials being used every Friday night in a football season, KSHSAA aims to have at least 1,200 total. Registration is still open for one more month as they try to reach that goal.

“They’re doing what they can do to help out the schools, but the schools need to continue to help us recruit as well,” Lentz said.

They’ve already got about 140 referees this summer, but that doesn’t mean the shortage is anywhere near resolved. That’s still down 225 from last year.

“Most of them probably aren’t ready for a varsity game, while some will. Some will be forced to work some of the higher level games just because of a shortage in an area.”

Metropolitan areas, especially in Northeast Kansas, are actually the least affected parts of the state. It’s the outside areas that need the most help.

“You could in the Northwest, Southwest, and the Southeast, they probably have the biggest shortages,” Lentz said.

As we inch closer to the fun-filled Friday nights of Fall, KSHSAA wants high school sports fans to remember how easily the fun can be taken away for the people who help make the games possible.

“They’re human they’re gonna make a mistake. We also gotta remember our coaches make mistakes as well. They call plays that don’t work. Or our kids miss a tackle or a blocking assignment,” said Lentz.

