High school football ref shortage likely to continue in 2023

The lead referee talks to the team captains before the coin toss. The Inman Teutons defeated...
The lead referee talks to the team captains before the coin toss. The Inman Teutons defeated the Smith Center Redmen 28-6 in a KSHSAA Class 1A Sectional matchup at Inman High School in Inman, Kansas on November 11, 2022. (Photo: Joey Bahr, www.joeybahr.com)(Joey Bahr | (Photo: Joey Bahr, www.joeybahr.)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Before the 2022 high school football season began, news of a major referee shortage broke. Now just one month away from the start of the 2023 season, it’s likely going to be the same, if not worse.

”You always have that theory of Friday night football. Well now you’ve got more games on Thursday, a few more games on Saturday that haven’t always been there,” said KSHSAA Assistant Executive Director Mark Lentz.

Not playing under the Friday night lights, that’s the new reality high school football in Kansas has had to face since the referee shortage has gotten worse. The leading cause behind the lack of interest in officiating is nothing new.

“Some of the behavior, and some of the abuse that they take,” said Lentz. “And it’s not just the abuse of the game itself. But because of social media and those type of things.”

With 900 officials being used every Friday night in a football season, KSHSAA aims to have at least 1,200 total. Registration is still open for one more month as they try to reach that goal.

“They’re doing what they can do to help out the schools, but the schools need to continue to help us recruit as well,” Lentz said.

They’ve already got about 140 referees this summer, but that doesn’t mean the shortage is anywhere near resolved. That’s still down 225 from last year.

“Most of them probably aren’t ready for a varsity game, while some will. Some will be forced to work some of the higher level games just because of a shortage in an area.”

Metropolitan areas, especially in Northeast Kansas, are actually the least affected parts of the state. It’s the outside areas that need the most help.

“You could in the Northwest, Southwest, and the Southeast, they probably have the biggest shortages,” Lentz said.

As we inch closer to the fun-filled Friday nights of Fall, KSHSAA wants high school sports fans to remember how easily the fun can be taken away for the people who help make the games possible.

“They’re human they’re gonna make a mistake. We also gotta remember our coaches make mistakes as well. They call plays that don’t work. Or our kids miss a tackle or a blocking assignment,” said Lentz.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren Theatre Old Town
Regal Warren Old Town theater set to close after 20 years
Nine people have filed to run for the office of mayor of Wichita.
Get to know the 2023 Wichita Mayoral Candidates
One person is critically injured after a shooting in the 1800 block of south Exchange St.
Man dies from injuries after fight leads to shooting in S. Wichita
Stone County woman killed during storm
Woman killed after tree falls on camper in Stone County
Damage in Great Bend after tornado warned storm moved through the area Sunday night.
Strong winds cause damage to multiple homes in Great Bend

Latest News

Voting for the 2020 Catchy Awards is here!
KSHSAA officially cancels all spring activities
KSHSAA Suspends Springs Sports through 3/22
Rose Hill's Bolticoff chooses K-State
Mel Hambelton Ford kicks off fall football with 9th Annual Tailgate Party