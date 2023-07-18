Improvements planned to address safety concerns at intersection west of Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - More safety improvements could soon be coming to an intersection west of Wichita. The area near the intersection of West 21st and North 167th Street West is a source of concern for drivers and neighbors. For months, the intersection has been in the news due to several crashes caused by human error.

Early this year, Sedgwick County began making changes to help increase safety at the intersection. Wednesday, the Sedgwick County commission will consider a pilot program.

That program involves the addition of an intersection conflict warning system designed to alert drivers on 21st Street that they’re approaching an intersection with stopped traffic on 167th. The system also will warn drivers on 167 that they need to stop and that east-west traffic on 21st has the right of way.

Interstate Conflict Warning Systems, or ICWSs have been used elsewhere across the U.S. Sedgwick County Public Works already has upgraded signage at the intersection but the warning system adds an option to try to take some short-term steps to prevent crashes.

In the last decade, about 50 crashes have happened at 21st and 167th, most notably the 2018 crash in which Wichita Police Department Officer Stacy Woodson and his son died after a pickup hit their motorcycle.

Among those glad to see changes is Carrie Patton who lives near the intersection. She’s been pushing for changes to improve safety.

“People run the stop sign all the time,” Patton said. “There are so many close calls that it still makes me super nervous.”

She said she’s hopeful Sedgwick County’s acknowledgment of a problem and move to act will save at least one life.

She said changes made so far have improved the intersection although she said new signage adds visual impairments. The patrols have been key.

“The sheriff’s department has done a fabulous job of getting out here and being present,” Patton said. “They’re writing tickets, they’re pulling people over, they’re making people aware of how dangerous this intersection is.” Patton said.

Long-term, Sedgwick County Public Works is proposing a roundabout but if approved, that’d be several years from happening.

“Some people want a light; some people want a roundabout. You’re not going to make everyone happy, but the fact that they are willing to make some big changes is a huge plus in our books,” Patton said.

Sedgwick County Public Works said it’s completed its traffic study of the area and based on guidelines, 21st and 167th doesn’t warrant a signal or four-way stop, based on guidelines.

