Officers help deliver baby girl on side of road

California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.(California Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Officers helped with a special delivery on a rural road in California over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol officers in Buttonwillow, a small community outside of Bakersfield, were called to a medical emergency on state route 119 last Saturday.

Arriving officers said they found a woman in labor inside a car pulled to the side of the road.

Officer Pence and Officer Krahn put their training to work and “delivered a beautiful baby girl” at about 7:30 a.m., according to the department.

The CHP Central Division shared photos of the officers with the baby girl, including first responders holding the new baby wrapped in a yellow tarp.

California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.(California Highway Patrol)

Authorities said mom and baby were taken to a hospital and are doing well.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren Theatre Old Town
Regal Warren Old Town theater set to close after 20 years
Nine people have filed to run for the office of mayor of Wichita.
Get to know the 2023 Wichita Mayoral Candidates
Stone County woman killed during storm
Woman killed after tree falls on camper in Stone County
One person is critically injured after a shooting in the 1800 block of south Exchange St.
Man dies from injuries after fight leads to shooting in S. Wichita
Miguel Rodela is charged with two counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape and two counts...
2nd lawsuit filed against Ascension Via Christi after man charged, accused of raping patients

Latest News

FILE - The Taco Bell logo is seen, April 19, 2019, at a restaurant in Miami. Taco Bell rang up...
Liberty and tacos for all: Taco Bell prevails as Taco John’s abandons trademark to ‘Taco Tuesday’
FILE - A general view shows the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ)...
US soldier who fled to North Korea was facing disciplinary action after time in South Korean prison
FILE - President Joe Biden and Israel's President Isaac Herzog talk during a meeting in the...
Israel’s Herzog tells Biden Israel’s democracy remains sound amid US concerns over judicial overhaul
Day breaks over downtown Phoenix, Monday, July 17, 2023. Phoenix is set to break its own record...
Phoenix hits at least 110 for 19th straight day, breaking U.S. city records in worldwide heat wave