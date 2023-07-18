Riverfront Stadium will host seven high school football games this fall

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wind Surge and Riverfront Stadium will host the inaugural Air Capital High School Football Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford this fall. The seven games, held during September and October, will include 13 area teams and several top rivalries.

The Holy War between Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel returns to Riverfront Stadium for a second year following a record-setting crowd of 8,066 during their 2022 matchup. Other notable rivalries taking the field this year will include Maize South High School vs Maize High School, Andover High School vs Andover Central High School, and Buhler High School vs McPherson High School.

“During the last two seasons, we were able to develop the blueprint to make this football series possible. When we saw 8,066 people pack the ballpark for the Holy War, we knew we had to afford a similar opportunity for other student-athletes in our local community,” Wind Surge general manager Bob Moulette said.

Riverfront Stadium Schedule:

Friday, September 29: Maize South High School vs Maize High School – 7:00 PM

Friday, October 6: Bishop Carroll High School vs Kapaun Mt. Carmel – 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 7: West High School vs North High School – 7:00 PM

Thursday, October 12: Northwest High School vs West High School -7:00 PM

Friday, October 13: Andover High School vs Andover Central High School – 7:00 PM

Thursday, October 19: Buhler High School vs McPherson High School – 7:00 PM

Friday, October 20: Derby High School vs Newton High School -7:00 PM

Tickets are available online, by phone or at the Riverfront Stadium box office Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult tickets are $8 and student and child tickets are $4. Additional details regarding hospitality and suite rentals can be found on www.windsurge.com beginning August 1.

