Sedgwick County Commission approves added safety measures for intersection west of Wichita

The Sedgwick County Commission will consider changes for the intersection of 21st St. & 167th due to a number of crashes in the area.
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission at its meeting Wednesday approved added safety measures to an intersection deemed dangerous, the site of about 50 crashes in the last decade.

County commissioners agreed to spend $125,000 on a pilot program that involves adding an “Interstate Conflict Warning System,” or ICWS. The conflict warning system is designed to alert those driving 21st Street that they’re approaching an intersection with stopped traffic on 167th. The system also will warn drivers on 167 that they need to stop and that east-west traffic on 21st has the right of way.

Sedgwick County Public Works Director and County Engineer Lynn T. Packer said the county chose the ICWS after studying the intersection. Public Works said a traffic signal isn’t warranted at 21st and 167th. It also looked into rumble strips but people living nearby voiced concerns about the noise that could cause. Public Works also believe a four-way stop wouldn’t be the best plan.

“Another reason we feel strongly about not going to a four-way stop is the traffic at this particular intersection is what we call ‘familiar traffic,’ they’re used to a certain condition,” Parker said. “When you change that, it’s very hard to change those habits.”

Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell was the lone commissioner of the five to vote against the pilot project for 21st and 167th. He expressed concern that it could lead to more accidents due to driver confusion. He was in favor of looking at other solutions, including a four-way stop.

More safety improvements could soon be coming to an intersection west of Wichita. The area near the intersection of West 21st and North 167th Street West is a source of concern for drivers and neighbors. For months, the intersection has been in the news due to several crashes caused by human error.

Early this year, Sedgwick County began making changes to help increase safety at the intersection. Wednesday, the Sedgwick County commission will consider a pilot program.

That program involves the addition of an intersection conflict warning system designed to alert drivers on 21st Street that they’re approaching an intersection with stopped traffic on 167th. The system also will warn drivers on 167 that they need to stop and that east-west traffic on 21st has the right of way.

Intersection Conflict Warning Systems, or ICWSs have been used elsewhere across the U.S. Sedgwick County Public Works already has upgraded signage at the intersection but the warning system adds an option to try to take some short-term steps to prevent crashes.

In the last decade, about 50 crashes have happened at 21st and 167th, most notably the 2018 crash in which Wichita Police Department Officer Stacy Woodson and his son died after a pickup hit their motorcycle.

Stacy Woodson and his son, Braeden, died in April 2018 when a man's pickup hit their motorcycle.(Family of Stacy Woodson)

Among those glad to see changes is Carrie Patton who lives near the intersection. She’s been pushing for changes to improve safety.

“People run the stop sign all the time,” Patton said. “There are so many close calls that it still makes me super nervous.”

She said she’s hopeful Sedgwick County’s acknowledgment of a problem and move to act will save at least one life.

She said changes made so far have improved the intersection although she said new signage adds visual impairments. The patrols have been key.

“The sheriff’s department has done a fabulous job of getting out here and being present,” Patton said. “They’re writing tickets, they’re pulling people over, they’re making people aware of how dangerous this intersection is.” Patton said.

Long-term, Sedgwick County Public Works is proposing a roundabout but if approved, that’d be several years from happening.

“Some people want a light; some people want a roundabout. You’re not going to make everyone happy, but the fact that they are willing to make some big changes is a huge plus in our books,” Patton said.

Sedgwick County Public Works said it’s completed its traffic study of the area and based on guidelines, 21st and 167th doesn’t warrant a signal or four-way stop, based on guidelines.

