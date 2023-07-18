Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office warns of spoofing scam

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office badge
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam in which the suspects are identifying themselves as employees of the sheriff’s office and falsely informing victims that they are the subject of a criminal investigation. The suspects then instruct the victim to produce large sums of cash to avoid further prosecution, said the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said its employees do not solicit payment for any fines over the phone or in person.

“Scammers prey on people with these official-sounding phone calls and make good people feel desperate and concerned.  Scammers also are using Caller ID “spoofing” to make the phone calls look legitimate.  Please do not fall into this trap.  Do not give your personal information, including your social security number, out to someone who calls you. Never pay someone over the phone with a credit card, debit card, gift card or prepaid debit card unless you initiated the purchase,” warned the sheriff’s office.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said if you receive a phone call, you can verify its legitimacy by calling (316) 660-3880.  If you have been a victim of this scam call the local law enforcement agency in your jurisdiction.

