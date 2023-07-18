Silver Alert canceled: Wichita woman found after leaving facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita woman who was the subject of Wednesday’s Silver Alert has been found, Wichita police confirmed in a Wednesday-afternoon tweet.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating 71-year-old Sharon Mead. She is reported to have a diminished mental capacity and has left her facility against court orders.

She was last seen driving a gray-colored 2018 Toyota C-HR SUV with Kansas Tag No. 669 RWU.

If you see her or the vehicle, please call 911 immediately.

