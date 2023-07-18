Silver Alert: Police looking for woman who left facility against court orders

Missing woman and the car in which she was last seen.
Missing woman and the car in which she was last seen.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating 71-year-old Sharon Mead. She is reported to have a diminished mental capacity and has left her facility against court orders.

She was last seen driving a gray-colored 2018 Toyota C-HR SUV with Kansas Tag No. 669 RWU.

If you see her or the vehicle, please call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Warren Theatre Old Town
Regal Warren Old Town theater set to close after 20 years
Nine people have filed to run for the office of mayor of Wichita.
Get to know the 2023 Wichita Mayoral Candidates
Stone County woman killed during storm
Woman killed after tree falls on camper in Stone County
One person is critically injured after a shooting in the 1800 block of south Exchange St.
Man dies from injuries after fight leads to shooting in S. Wichita
Miguel Rodela is charged with two counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape and two counts...
2nd lawsuit filed against Ascension Via Christi after man charged, accused of raping patients

Latest News

Exterior of Sterling Carnege Library
Sterling mayor sticks up for library board in 1st city meeting since director’s firing
Shipping cattle east of Cassoday
Storm Shots: Viewers across Kansas share impressive sky views
Warren Theatre Old Town
Regal Warren Old Town theater set to close after 20 years
East roster of the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl
Kansas Shrine Bowl celebrating 50 years of football, support for hospitalized children