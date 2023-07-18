Sirens tested after failing during Sunday’s severe storm in Great Bend

Tuesday marked the second day of cleanup for Great Bend residents.
By KWCH Staff and Joe Baker
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cleanup continues in Great Bend after a storm rolled through Sunday. Up to a thousand people are still without power as linemen continue repairs. While working together to get the job done, some are asking why the sirens didn’t go off Sunday afternoon.

Damien Findley said he had to help his neighbors get out of their damaged house when the wicked weather moved in.

“This tree picked itself up, and ‘bam’ right down on the house. They were crawling out of that window right there, and I gave them a ladder to use to get their kids out,” Findley remembers.

Aerial video shows severe roof damage to the First Southern Baptist Church in Great Bend.

“We had what we call a high precipitation supercell move through the Great Bend area and produce a significant amount of strong straight-line winds, and we also had some very impressive hailstones that were driven by wind that caused some damage across the whole community,” said Hayes.

While it wasn’t a tornado, people in town still want to know why the sirens didn’t sound.

“I just heard it today, tested today. Heard it everywhere,” said Findley. “A little bit of warning would’ve been nice. No notice, nothing.”

Barton County 911 Director Dena Popp confirmed there was an equipment malfunction.

“We can verify that we tried ten times to activate those sirens. We were just as baffled as everyone else as to why they did not sound. We were not aware of any issues,” said Popp.

She said the repeater stopped working after power was lost and battery backup failed. Popp said the system has been fixed and tested successfully to help keep the community safe.

“We are not at all intentional on any shortcomings. This was something we did not expect,” Popp said.

