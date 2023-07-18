Sterling mayor sticks up for library board in 1st city meeting since director’s firing

STERLING, Kan. (KWCH) - In the Sterling City Commission’s first meeting since the firing of the city’s library director and the director’s assistant nearly two weeks ago, the controversial decision wasn’t addressed far beyond an opening statement from the mayor in defense of the library board.

On July 5, Sterling’s Carnegie Library Director Kari Wheeler was fired, as was her assistant, Brandy Lancaster. The reason the board gave is that the group lost confidence in Wheeler and Lancaster’s ability to do their jobs. But the recently-fired director and assistant believe there’s more to the board’s decision to take such swift action. Wheeler said the board fired her because the group was trying to censor her decisions on what books and displays are allowed.

During Monday night’s city commission meeting, Sterling Mayor Bob Boltz, who serves on the library board, opened with comments regarding the library.

“Although I do not speak for the library board and exclusive of this statement will not comment on personnel issues, I’m aware that certain media reports are inaccurate or incomplete,” Boltz said. “The library board did not take any vote directing staff to remove a display or ban books in the library to my knowledge.”

After the meeting, 12 News asked Boltz about his comments regarding inaccurate reports in the media.

The mayor did not offer any further comment.

“I think just to be safe and not to say anything or mistake anything, I will stick with the statement I made,” he said.

12 News spoke with one Sterling resident in attendance at Monday night’s meeting who expressed frustration with a perceived lack of transparency with the city commission and the library board.

Following Wheeler and Lancaster’s firing, supporters organized a petition in an effort to save their jobs. That petition collected more than 120 signatures within a few hours of its circulation. The hope is for enough supporters to sign the petition to get Wheeler and Lancaster their jobs back, as well as to start a conversation in the community.

12 News will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com