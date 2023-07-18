Storm Shots: Viewers across Kansas share impressive sky views

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An active day for severe weather across parts of Kansas brought golden opportunities for photographers to capture some incredible views. Photos showed imposing shelf clouds over fields and the development of a funnel cloud that accompanied a tornado warning for portions of Edwards, Ford and Kiowa counties.

With the latest severe weather threat over, Storm Team 12 looks ahead to Tuesday and a Weather Alert Day for dangerous heat. High temperatures across the state will approach or hit triple digits with humidity making feels-like temperatures climbing to above 105 for many areas.

As we look ahead, you can revisit Monday’s active weather with the viewer-submitted photos in the gallery below.

