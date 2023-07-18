Trending cooler soon with more rain on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some dangerous heat from Tuesday afternoon, changes will begin to take place with more clouds and storm chances on the rise for the second half of the week. Much of the state will be in for a cooling trend beginning on Wednesday and continuing to the end of the week.

Highs on Wednesday will be a mix of 80s across central and northern Kansas to low 90s in far southern Kansas. There will be more clouds moving through, and the afternoon brings a chance of widely scattered showers or a few storms to northern Kansas. A few severe storms will be a potential for northwest and north central Kansas Wednesday evening and into the night. The chance for storms will shift to southern Kansas later Wednesday night.

Thursday will have some sunshine during the late morning and afternoon, but another round of storms will be lining up for most areas into the evening and overnight. Some severe weather will be possible for western Kansas Thursday evening. Expect the highest rain chances to be west of I-135 through the night.

Friday will have a chance for rain (with some rumbles of thunder) in the morning, but then in the afternoon, it will dry off with lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SW/NE 5-15. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered storms possible. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 73.

Thu: High: 90 Decreasing clouds. Storms possible into the night.

Fri: High: 81 Low: 67 Morning storms; then mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 72 Sunny.

Tue: High: 98 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

