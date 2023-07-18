Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying he received the target letter on Sunday night. Such a letter can precede an indictment; Trump got one ahead of being charged last month in a separate investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.

A spokesman for special counsel Jack Smith, whose office is leading the investigation, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Prosecutors have cast a broad net in their investigation into attempts by Trump and his allies to block the transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren Theatre Old Town
Regal Warren Old Town theater set to close after 20 years
Nine people have filed to run for the office of mayor of Wichita.
Get to know the 2023 Wichita Mayoral Candidates
One person is critically injured after a shooting in the 1800 block of south Exchange St.
Man dies from injuries after fight leads to shooting in S. Wichita
Stone County woman killed during storm
Woman killed after tree falls on camper in Stone County
Damage in Great Bend after tornado warned storm moved through the area Sunday night.
Strong winds cause damage to multiple homes in Great Bend

Latest News

FILE - A general view shows the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ)...
The American detained in North Korea after crossing the border was a US soldier, officials tell AP
Day breaks over downtown Phoenix, Monday, July 17, 2023. Phoenix is set to break its own record...
Day and night, Phoenix has sweltered from heat that will break a record for American cities
American detained after crossing North Korea border was U.S. soldier
A video shared by Thurman Gustin shows one pink dolphin breaching the water, but he said he saw...
Possible rare pink dolphin spotted swimming around fishermen