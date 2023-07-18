Weather alert for dangerous heat today

Dangerous heat today.
Dangerous heat today.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for a dangerous heat and humidity combination across Kansas today. High temperatures generally between 97 and 102 degrees could feel as hot as 108 degrees.

Most of us are under a Heat Advisory through this evening. Avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during the afternoon and early evening hours, and if you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water.

Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday will climb into the middle 90s and when you factor in the humidity it will feel as hot as 105 degrees.

Help is on the way as another (rare July) cold front comes to Kansas later in the week. Showers and storms on Thursday night into Friday morning will be replaced cooler, below normal highs in the middle to upper 80s on Friday and Saturday afternoon(s).

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and very hot. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 102.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; isolated overnight storms. Wind: E/NE 5-15. High: 95.

Thu: Low: 73. High: 91. Partly cloudy; overnight storms likely.

Fri: Low: 67. High: 85. Morning storms; clearing and cooler.

Sat: Low: 65. High: 88. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 68. High: 93. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 71. High: 96. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

