16 injured, 1 seriously in pileup on Kellogg in W. Wichita

Sixteen people suffered injuries, non-life-threatening, in a multi-vehicle crash on Kellogg...
Sixteen people suffered injuries, non-life-threatening, in a multi-vehicle crash on Kellogg near the Dugan exit, near downtown Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Communications confirmed at least 16 people are hurt following a crash involving a small bus on Kellogg near the Dugan exit in west Wichita,

Dispatch said at least 15 people suffered minor injuries and one person suffered a serious, but non-life threatening injury.

A 12 News crew at the scene observed the bus among several vehicles with either rear or front-end damage. Look for updates once we’re able to confirm what caused the crash and exactly how many vehicles were involved.

