16 injured, 1 seriously in pileup on Kellogg in W. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Communications confirmed at least 16 people are hurt following a crash involving a small bus on Kellogg near the Dugan exit in west Wichita,

Dispatch said at least 15 people suffered minor injuries and one person suffered a serious, but non-life threatening injury.

A 12 News crew at the scene observed the bus among several vehicles with either rear or front-end damage. Look for updates once we’re able to confirm what caused the crash and exactly how many vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com