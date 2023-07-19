3D mammography now available at Wesley Hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wesley Healthcare has announced the addition of a new 3D mammography unit at its outpatient Imaging Center, which the hospital says will further enhance its ability to detect and diagnose breast cancer.

The new machine, which can detect a greater range of cancers than is possible with 2D mammograms, allows imagery beyond dense breast tissue to detect cancers that may not be visible with 2D technology. This will allow medical teams to catch cancer at earlier stages and improve overall outcomes for patients.

Current guidelines recommend that women should consider mammograms beginning at age 40, and should undergo mammograms annually between the ages of 45 and 54. Women 55 and older should be screened at least every two years.

The Wesley Woodlawn Imaging Center team is now scheduling appointments for the new 3D mammography service. To schedule an appointment, call (316) 962-7900.

