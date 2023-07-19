Big Brothers Big Sisters: Jennifer and Keturah

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12 News is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters to share stories from some of the people involved in the organization.

We’re also sharing the stories of the children and adult volunteers whose connections through the program have developed into what will become a lifelong bond.

Jennifer said she worked to recruit volunteers for Big Brothers Big Sisters program. She said she always wanted to participate but didn’t think she had the time. Finally, she said, now was the time.

“I don’t have kids of my own but I love kids and having a kid in my life who she’s a great kid and getting to have that closer friendship and then also feeling like I am giving back a little bit, I get just as much if not more from our relationship,” said Jennifer.

Her little, Keturah, agrees.

“Spending time with her and having fun because we do a lot of things. We mostly try new things but sometimes we will go back to old things. But when we do, we like, I don’t know I just like to spend time with her it’s fun,” said the 11-year-old.

Keturah said she looks forward to spending time with Jennifer.

“Because I like spending time with other people and plus, Jenifer is really cool. And when we go out and do different things, we have this little book that we got together and we write things down that we will do next time and write things down that we want to do in the future,” said Keturah.

Keturah said Jennifer is not only her Big, she thinks so much more of her.

“She knows how to give advice, knows how to, she’s very patient, she’s very, like I don’t know. It’s like…a god mom kind of, but like a big sister at the same time. That’s kind of how I look at her,” said Keturah.

Jennifer has this message for other people wanting to be Big but may think they’re not quite ready.

“It’s not as hard as you think it is. We just hang out and are friends, and it’s not a major drain on me. I get as much. I enjoy spending the time with her and doing it. It’s not a duty it’s not obligation, it’s not that I have to do it’s something I get to do,” Jennifer said.

