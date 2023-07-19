Big Brothers Big Sisters: Tom and George

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12 News is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas to share stories from some of the people involved in the organization.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas helps change the lives of children through one-on-one mentorship.

We recently talked with George and Tom about the difference the program has made for both of them. They’ve been matched for 13 years.

“Well, I was hoping that I would be able to be an influence in somebody’s life and make a difference and maybe we would become friends and we have,” said Tom.

He met George when he was six years old.

“I thought boy this guy is little. He had a little bit of a streak where he had a little problem in school, I guess you don’t know what to expect when you get matched, but I remember the first time I got called into the principal’s office I thought, ‘oh no!’ I go in there and George is sitting there with the principal and the teacher, and I am thinking, ‘how am I going to get through this?’ We got through it and each year he got better. There was a lot of help from Big Brothers,” Tom recalls.

George said he couldn’t remember his first impression when he first met Tom, but he did remember thinking one thing.

“I do feel that I thought he was kind of old. He was a little older than I thought. But when I was very young, I thought of him as someone there to help and someone fun to hang out with too,” said George.

Tom said that over the years, he’s enjoyed seeing George’s growth.

“Seeing him mature, coming out of his shell a little bit we’re still working on that. We’re taking improv classes at the Flying Pigs. So, giving him a first-time experience with things. (The) first time we went to the movies, first time he flew a kite. (The) first time he had a root beer float, he was like ‘Wow!!! What is this? Do people know about this?’ Tom said.

George said he’s thought about how his life would have been different without the match.

“I’m like ‘Where could I have gone without him?’ Probably, probably worse, a lot worse, ‘cause I had anger issues back then he helped me through it,” said George.

After being together for 13 years, both, now men, say they plan to be a part of one another’s lives.

“I will still hang out with him when I get kids, I will show them off to him and say hey that’s my Uncle Tom,” said George.

“Yea, I don’t see an end in sight,” said Tom.

GET YOUR $50 CASH “FOR KIDS’ SAKE” RAFFLE TICKETS. WIN GREAT PRIZES AND A CHANCE TO TAKE HOME $25,000, WHILE HELPING BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS MATCH LITTLES IN YOUR COMMUNITY.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com