Bigs, Littles share how BBBS connection enhanced their lives

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Throughout Wednesday, 12 News is sharing how a donation to Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters can lead to you winning $25,000 or one of several other prizes.

We’re also sharing the stories of the children and adult volunteers whose connections through the program have developed into what will become a lifelong bond.

In these videos, those participants in Big Brothers Big Sisters tell us why the relationships have created purpose in their lives.

