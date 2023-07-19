Cash For Kids Sake benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH, The KSCW, Topeka’s WIBW and Big Brothers Big Sisters are partnering this summer in “Cash For Kids Sake,” a telethon and raffle that benefits Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters.

There is still plenty of time on Wednesday to get your raffle ticket for $50 for a chance to win $25,000, Chiefs memorabilia and preseason tickets, diamond earrings or a $500 spa day gift card.

Tickets are available until July 26 and winners are announced on July 31 during the 12 News 6 p.m. broadcast. KWCH is hosting the third of four telethons on Wednesday, July 19, from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. You can call 316-831-6012 to purchase a ticket. The final telethon date is July 26 from 4-7 p.m.

Throughout Wednesday morning on 12 News, we’ll show you how your donation makes a major difference for kids around the state.

