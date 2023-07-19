Cash For Kids Sake benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters

Raffle to win $25,000 cash
Raffle to win $25,000 cash(Copyright 2023)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH, The KSCW, Topeka’s WIBW and Big Brothers Big Sisters are partnering this summer in “Cash For Kids Sake,” a telethon and raffle that benefits Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters.

There is still plenty of time on Wednesday to get your raffle ticket for $50 for a chance to win $25,000, Chiefs memorabilia and preseason tickets, diamond earrings or a $500 spa day gift card.

Tickets are available until July 26 and winners are announced on July 31 during the 12 News 6 p.m. broadcast. KWCH is hosting the third of four telethons on Wednesday, July 19, from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. You can call 316-831-6012 to purchase a ticket. The final telethon date is July 26 from 4-7 p.m.

Throughout Wednesday morning on 12 News, we’ll show you how your donation makes a major difference for kids around the state.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Nine people have filed to run for the office of mayor of Wichita.
Get to know the 2023 Wichita Mayoral Candidates
Xavier Becker.
Arrest made in Friday’s road-rage shooting in Wichita
Missing woman and the car in which she was last seen.
Silver Alert: Police looking for woman who left facility against court orders
Kenlee Wallace, 15, died in a UTV crash Sunday, July 16 in Missouri. After moving to Kansas,...
Eureka teen killed in Missouri UTV crash, community rallies around family
FILE
Wichita chiropractor pleads guilty in money laundering, COVID-19 fraud case

Latest News

Sterling Carnegie Library in Sterling, Kansas
Sterling leaders called out for lack of transparency after library director’s controversial firing
Missing woman and the car in which she was last seen.
Silver Alert: Police looking for woman who left facility against court orders
Exterior of Sterling Carnege Library
Sterling mayor sticks up for library board in 1st city meeting since director’s firing
Shipping cattle east of Cassoday
Storm Shots: Viewers across Kansas share impressive sky views