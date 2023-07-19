Homicide investigation underway after man shot, fatally wounded in SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a man’s death as a homicide after officers found him Tuesday morning, wounded by a gunshot and lying on the ground in the 8400 block of East Harry, east of Harry and Rock Road.

The 41-year-old man died at the scene, police said. About 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an unknown call for EMS at the address on East Harry. On that call, they found the fatally injured man and EMS and Fire pronounced him dead.

“Violent crimes like this impact the community and the WPD is asking for the community’s help with any information that they may have on this shooting,” Wichita police said.

Anyone with information on what happened in this case should call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316- 267-2111.

