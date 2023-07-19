At least 16 injured following school bus wreck on Kellogg

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Communications confirmed at least 16 people are hurt following a crash involving a school bus near the intersection of Kellogg & Dugan.

Dispatch said at least 15 people suffered minor injuries and one person suffered a non-life threatening injury.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

