At least 16 injured following school bus wreck on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Communications confirmed at least 16 people are hurt following a crash involving a school bus near the intersection of Kellogg & Dugan.

Dispatch said at least 15 people suffered minor injuries and one person suffered a non-life threatening injury.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

