McPherson Schools approve election for $88 million bond issue

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - During a special work session on Monday, the McPherson USD 418 board of education voted unanimously to move forward with a bond election during the November 2023 general election.

The proposed project, at an expected cost of $88.5 million, focuses on upgrading high school facilities with a new academic building for grades 9-12, as well as renovations to the performing arts wing, CTE classrooms, and the athletic facility known as the Roundhouse.

Elementary buildings will be upgraded for security, student safety and mechanical systems.

