Plans move forward for community center honoring former Wichita mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Plans to honor Wichita’s 100th mayor with an extensive expansion project are moving forward with a green light from the Wichita City Council. At its meeting Tuesday, the council approved a design and budget for the Carl Brewer Community Center at McAdams Park.

Two years ago, the center, built in 1958, was named after Brewer. Plans for the center’s future include a 24,000 square-foot expansion to the south of the existing building, more than doubling the facility’s size. The expansion will include a stage, a dining hall, kitchen space with an opportunity to offer culinary art classes, meeting rooms and increased exercise and fitness space including a full-sized (high school level) gym, among several additions and upgrades. Construction is expected to start next year.

“It’s really big for this community,” City of Wichita Recreation Supervisor Corey Lyons summarized.

