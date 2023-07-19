‘Some people read novels. I look at plays.’ Andy Reid, Chiefs arrive in St. Joe after busy offseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs are back in St. Joe for Training Camp.

Rookies and quarterbacks hit the field Wednesday at Missouri Western for their first practice.

“I told those guys ‘make sure you’re ready for it,’” quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters on Tuesday’s move-in day. “St. Joe is an amazing spot to have camp, and we come out here and have a lot of fun, but you have to be ready to work. I told them, if you can get through Andy Reid’s training camp, then you’re going to be able to get through an NFL season.”

“This will be challenging,” head coach Andy Reid said. “We try to create that every year.”

“I think they must have that mindset, and they got a taste of it during OTA’s and minicamp — but they’re really going to see what it’s like during training camp,” Mahomes said. “They know that if they do it the right way, they have as good of a chance as anybody to win the Super Bowl.”

The Chiefs are back on the field for the first time since mandatory minicamp last month — but Big Red’s been busy during his downtime.

“I take my work with me,” Reid said. “I’ll spend a couple hours a day working on things, I enjoy doing that. You know, some people read novels. I look at plays.”

Veterans report to campus on Friday. One of the big storylines to follow is whether All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones will be in attendance after missing mandatory minicamp.

“I don’t know that, we’ll just have to see how that goes,” Reid said Tuesday. “I mean, there’s communication going on so that’s the important part and we’ll just have to see.”

Fans are invited to watch the Super Bowl champs in action for the first time on Sunday. Camp wraps Aug. 17.

