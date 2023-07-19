Sterling leaders called out for lack of transparency after library director’s controversial firing

STERLING, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Sterling residents expressed frustration after Monday night’s city commission meeting as questions are left unanswered regarding a controversial decision from the city’s library board to fire the library director and her assistant. Those frustrated are calling out the local government for a lack of transparency surrounding the board’s action.

Questions continue two weeks after Sterling’s Carnegie Library Director Kari Wheeler and her assistant, Brandy Lancaster worked their last day. The reason the library board gave for firing the pair is that the group lost confidence in Wheeler and Lancaster’s ability to do their jobs. But the recently-fired director and assistant believe there’s more to the board’s decision to take such swift action. Wheeler said the board fired her because the group was trying to censor her decisions on what books and displays are allowed.

“When I choose to put something in the display case about Autism Cares, I was told I needed to take it down because it has a rainbow infinity flag,” Wheeler told 12 News on July 7, two days after her firing.

The concern with books, she said, included at least one board member who felt some books “had connotations of maybe some LGBTQ things in them.”

Following Wheeler and Lancaster’s firing, supporters organized a petition in an effort to save their jobs. That petition’s collected more than 450 signatures, as of Tuesday night.

For the small town in Rice County, the attention it’s getting over the firings isn’t the the attention its residents want. Some say the City of Sterling has some responsibility for the negativity because leaders have remained “radio silent,” offering no explanation for their actions. Among the frustrated residents, Wesley Lowry addressed the city commission at its meeting Monday night.

“To the city council and library board members, should any of its members be here, I would say this; ‘You’re communication moving forward must be better,’” Lowry told the commissioners.

Outside the meeting, Lowry said the lack of public comment concerning the firing can led to speculation. And, he said, that’s what’s happened.

Monday night, Sterling Mayor Bob Boltz, also a member of the library board, disputed Wheeler’s claim that she was fired because the board was trying to censor her decisions.

“Although I do not speak for the library board and exclusive of this statement will not comment on personnel issues, I’m aware that certain media reports are inaccurate or incomplete,” Boltz said. “The library board did not take any vote directing staff to remove a display or ban books in the library to my knowledge.”

But 12 News obtained an audio recording of a June 22 library board meeting at which the group discussed issues about the display featuring the rainbow flag, in open session.

“I said I do not want any kind of rainbow display, especially this month, we are in Pride Month, people are on display. We are in a conservative town and do not need to make political statements like Target and Bud Light, we don’t want that,” library board vice president Michelle Miller said at that meeting.

When asked if he knew about comments at the June 22 meeting, Mayor Boltz said he didn’t know and the city manager spoke for him.

“An individual library board member does not speak on behalf of the entire board,” the city manager said.

He didn’t provide insight beyond that.

“If we could have just had some transparency or just a comment of sorts to address this, maybe Sterling’s reputation wouldn’t look so rough right now,” Lowry said.

The library board’s next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20.

