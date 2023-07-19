Storm chance tonight and late Thursday

A few storms could be severe with large hail and strong winds
Severe weather outlook for Thursday.
Severe weather outlook for Thursday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that storms will be possible tonight and again on Thursday.

Isolated storms will start over northwest Kansas this evening. Activity will then expand and move east across the rest of the state later in the night.

Some of the stronger storms this evening over western and northern Kansas could be severe with a threat of hail and strong winds.

Another round of storms is expected on Thursday. Storms will again start over western Kansas early in the evening and will then push east across the state into the night.

Storms on Thursday could initially produce large hail before the threat transitions to damaging winds and heavy rain into the night.

A few showers could linger early Friday over portions of central and eastern Kansas, then we will be dry Friday afternoon and into the weekend.

Heat relief is on the way for a couple days with highs in the 80s Friday and Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms late. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 74

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 92

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Wind: NE/N 5-15. Low: 67

Fri: High: 83 Isolated morning showers, then partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 98 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

