Storms for some tonight

Strong to severe storms are possible today and tomorrow evening.
Strong to severe storms are possible today and tomorrow evening.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a muggy and warm Wednesday morning, and the day ahead will follow suit. However, high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s will keep our heat index under 105 degrees.

Isolated to scattered storms will ignite over western Kansas this evening and move east into central Kansas tonight. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some storms, mainly over western Kansas will produce small hail and gusty wind.

A second, much better chance of widespread showers and storms will move across Kansas on Thursday night. In addition to heavy rainfall, some of the storms will be severe, producing large and damaging wind gusts.

Expect much cooler, and less humid conditions on Friday and Saturday with highs generally in the middle to upper 80s, or 5-10 degrees below normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: E/NE 5-15. High: 95.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; isolated storms after 11 pm. Wind: NE/N 10-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; overnight storms likely. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 90.

Fri: Low: 67. High: 83. Morning storms; clearing and cooler.

Sat: Low: 64. High: 88. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 68. High: 94. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 72. High: 97. Sunny and hot.

Tue: Low: 75. High: 99. Mostly sunny and hot.

