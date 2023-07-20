5 injured, 1 critically in crash near MacArthur and Seneca

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people suffered injuries, one critically in a Wednesday night crash near MacArthur and Seneca, in south Wichita. Four others injured in the crash have injuries that are minor or at least non-life-threatening.

12 News sent a crew to the scene, but as of late Wednesday night, details were sparse. We know this crash, reported about 9:30 p.m., involved multiple vehicles.

