Cleanup continues at Great Bend zoo days after damaging straight line winds

the city zoo was forced to partially close, after fallen trees damaged some of their outside buildings and their vulture exhibit, but no animals were hurt.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Great Bend is still recovering after Sunday’s storm heavily damaged much of the town. The Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo was forced to partially close after fallen trees damaged some of its outside buildings and its vulture exhibit, but no animals were hurt.

Zoo employees said they’ve already filled up dozens of trailers with tree limbs and are determining the cost of these damages. They said they’re thankful for the help they’ve received from many people.

“It’s been a mess for everyone. I think people are definitely working together, and it’s been really good to see the community come together and clean up,” said zoo curator, Ashley Burdict.

The City of Great Bend has put together a storm cleanup plan for trees and limbs. The next step will be to drive every neighborhood and pick up downed trees and limbs with the following rules.

  • If you are unable to take your own limbs to the City Compost Site, gather them at the edge of your yard by the curb.
  • Piles should be placed within 3 feet proximity of the street curb line.
  • Cut trees and limbs to 6 feet or shorter to help city efforts and cleanup.
  • Have them at the curb by the street no later than Monday, July 24, 2023, at 8 a.m.
  • The city will drive through every neighborhood to pick up tree parts that are gathered along the curb. However, they will only drive through once.
  • Over the next two weeks starting Monday, please park in driveways and do not block or impede limbs and piles until they are gone. If they are inaccessible the pile will be left.
  • Volunteer groups are still needed to go help a big list of citizens in need. Willing groups should contact jcauley@greatbendks.net.

